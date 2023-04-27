Three cars damaged as bus breaks retaining wall of Kalyan housing complex

Breaking News
Updated on: 27 April,2023 09:33 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

The bus had dropped passengers near the housing complex and was proceeding onward when the driver lost control of the vehicle on a slope, a Khadakpada police station official said

Representative image

Three parked cars were damaged in Kalyan in Thane district after a bus broke the retaining wall of a housing complex on Thursday, a police official said.


The bus had dropped passengers near the housing complex and was proceeding onward when the driver lost control of the vehicle on a slope, a Khadakpada police station official said.



"It broke the retaining wall of a housing society and crashed into three cars parked near the wall. No one was injured in the incident," he added.

