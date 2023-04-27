The bus had dropped passengers near the housing complex and was proceeding onward when the driver lost control of the vehicle on a slope, a Khadakpada police station official said

Representative image

Listen to this article Three cars damaged as bus breaks retaining wall of Kalyan housing complex x 00:00

Three parked cars were damaged in Kalyan in Thane district after a bus broke the retaining wall of a housing complex on Thursday, a police official said.

The bus had dropped passengers near the housing complex and was proceeding onward when the driver lost control of the vehicle on a slope, a Khadakpada police station official said.

Also read: Mumbai Crime: Husband kills wife on suspicious of extramarital affair

"It broke the retaining wall of a housing society and crashed into three cars parked near the wall. No one was injured in the incident," he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.