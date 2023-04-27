On Wednesday, a 45-year-old husband stabbed scissors into the neck of his wife over suspicion of an extramarital affair with his friend. The incident occurred around 11 pm on April 26, when he returned from work and saw his wife chatting on the phone, while his three-year-old child was crying

Representative image. Pic/Istock

Listen to this article Mumbai Crime: Husband kills wife on suspicious of extramarital affair x 00:00

On Wednesday, a 45-year-old husband stabbed scissors into the neck of his wife over suspicion of an extramarital affair with his friend. The incident occurred around 11 pm on April 26, when he returned from work and saw his wife chatting on the phone, while his three-year-old child was crying.

After the attack, Suresh Vishwakarma, the accused along with neighbours took his wife to hospital claiming her paramour attacked her but during the police investigation, he spilled the beans.

The incident occurred at AKG Nagar's Gopal Mistri chawl.

Suresh, a carpenter would usually come back home late in the night. His neighbours told him several times that, whenever he goes to work, his friend comes to the house to meet her.

Also Read: Builders of Nirmal Lifestyle arrested by Mumbai Police EOW

After knowing this, he gave his wife a good understanding very patiently and warned her. On Wednesday night, around 10.30 to 11.30 pm when Vishwakarma returned from work, he saw his child crying a lot. While his wife was busy chatting on the phone, he snatched the phone. He found that she was talking with his friend. Both husband-wife duo got into an argument. In the feat of rage, Vishwakarma took a scissor and stabbed on wife’s neck.

"As Renu started crying for help, Vishwakarma himself went outside and called his neighbours. He told them his friend attacked her and ran away," said a police officer.

"She was taken to Sion Hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead on arrival," added the policeman.

Cops on duty at the hospital immediately informed Shahu Nagar police who rushed and questioned Vishwakarma.

Senior Inspector Jitendra Kamble said, "When police started questioning him (Vishwakarma), they found some discrepancy in his statements. Their common friend was also called for questioning, who was suspected of having an affair with his wife. After grilling for few times, Vishwakarma confessed to his crime. He has been booked under IPC section 302 (murder) and arrested."