On the intervening night of September 20 and 21, the Airport Commissionerate, Zone-III, in Mumbai seized gold weighing 2.286 kg, which is valued around Rs 1.58 crores as well as diamonds worth Rs 1.54 crores in two cases. The goods were found concealed in body, by making a special cavity inside the vest, and in a special cavity near the belt of the trousers worn by the passenger. Three people have been arrested in this case.

In the first case, a passenger who had arrived from Dubai to Mumbai was intercepted. The authorities found 12 pieces of 24KT gold bars weighing 1,400 grams, which value Rs 97,00,236 from his possession. The said gold bars were concealed in a cavity near the belt of trousers worn by the passenger. During interrogation, the passenger stated that the smuggled goods were brought at the behest of another passenger who was travelling on the same flight. Following this, the other passenger was also arrested.

In another case, a passenger who had arrived from Hong Kong to Mumbai was intercepted and two 24KT crude gold kadas having a net weight of 886 grams, valuing Rs 61,38,864, a Rolex watch costing Rs 13,70,520 and cut-polished loose natural diamonds worth Rs 1,54,18,575 were recovered from him. The watch and kadas were worn by the passenger while the diamonds were concealed in a special cavity inside his vest.