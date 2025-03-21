Three held for murder of man amid Holi celebrations in Thane

Satyaprakash Upadhyaya was part of group celebrating the festival by spraying water on each other in Varap village, which led to a dispute with Krishna Singh, Surabh Chanda and Manish Singh, Kalyan Taluka police station senior inspector Suresh Kadam said

Three persons were arrested in connection with the death of a man amid Holi celebrations in Thane district on March 14, a police official said on Friday, reported news agency PTI.

Satyaprakash Upadhyaya was part of group celebrating the festival by spraying water on each other in Varap village, which led to a dispute with Krishna Singh, Surabh Chanda and Manish Singh, Kalyan Taluka police station senior inspector Suresh Kadam said, reported PTI.

"The three pushed a water hose into his pants, causing severe internal injuries after water entered his body through the anus. Upadhyaya was taken to a hospital in Ulhasnagar and then transferred to KEM Hospital in Mumbai, where he died on March 17. As per the post mortem report, he died of forced water intrusion," the official said, reported PTI.

Krishna Singh, Surabh Chanda, and Manish Singh have been arrested under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions for murder and other offences, he added.

60-year-old woman killed at home in Thane district, jewellery looted

A 60-year-old woman was murdered, and jewellery was looted from her home in Maharashtra's Thane district, a police official said on Friday, reported PTI.

Rajni Patkar was alone in her apartment at a housing complex in Kalyan when she was targeted on Thursday evening. Police said there was forced entry to the house, reported PTI.

The official said that Patkar, who was found in a pool of blood, died at the scene. Her mangalsutra and other jewellery in the house are missing, he said.

A case has been registered and police are going through CCTV footage of the area for leads, the official added.

Two brothers murdered by group of five over old enmity in Nashik

Two brothers were killed allegedly by a group of persons over an old enmity in Maharashtra's Nashik city, a police official said on Thursday, reported PTI.

The incident took place in Ambedkarwadi in Bodhale Nagar at 9:30pm on Wednesday and the deceased have been identified as siblings Umesh Jadhav (32) and Prashant Jadhav (30), the official said, reported PTI.

"The two were attacked with sharp weapons and iron rods. They were rushed to the district hospital where doctors declared them dead on arrival. The attackers have been identified as Sagar Garad, Anil Redekar, Sachin Redekar, Yogesh Rokde and Avinash alias Sonu Ushire and efforts are on to nab them," he said, reported PTI.

"The attack was the fallout of an old enmity and also due to efforts to establish supremacy in the area. A case has been registered under various sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for murder and other offences," the Upnagar police station official added.

(With inputs from PTI)