A 34-year-old man from Thane in Maharashtra was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly killing his friend, an official said, PTI reported.

According to the official, the accused Zakir Sahadat Molla, 35, was slashed in the throat by Ashraf Rustam Molla, a resident of the Shil Daighar area, on Tuesday night because he believed the victim was having a relationship with his live-in partner.

After being alerted, police launched an investigation and caught hold of Ashraf, said inspector Jayant Rajurkar of Shil Daighar police station, PTI cited.

Mumbai: Toddler thrashed to death by mother’s boyfriend

The Meghwadi police have arrested a live-in couple from Jogeshwari for allegedly killing the woman’s 15-month-old child and falsely reporting the toddler’s kidnapping. The police have arrested Rajesh Rana, 28 along with the toddler’s mother Rinnki Das, 23.

According to the police, the live-in couple, originally from Odisha, moved to Mumbai about four months ago with the child. Rana, who worked as a labourer, and Das were living at a construction site in the Jogeshwari area. The incident came to light when the couple informed the police that the child had been kidnapped.

However, upon investigation, the police discovered that the couple had allegedly killed the child and disposed of the body in a drain near Aarey Milk Colony.

During the investigation, it was revealed that both Rana and Das were previously married to other people. Das had a son from her previous marriage, but after leaving her husband, she also left her son.

Subsequently, she entered into a relationship with her uncle in her village. Das became pregnant from this relationship and when her family discovered this, a Panchayat was convened. The uncle promised to marry her after a few months but absconded under the pretext of going out for work.

After giving birth to the child, Das fell in love with Rana. She ran away with Rana, taking her child with her to Mumbai, where they started living together. Rana, however, did not like having another man's child with them and would often beat up the child.

On Tuesday, the day of the incident, Rana beat the child to death in front of Das and disposed of the body in a drain near Aarey Colony. The next day, on May 22, Das approached Meghwadi police station and falsely reported that someone had kidnapped the child, said an officer from Meghwadi police station.

