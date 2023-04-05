Three members of gang arrested for highway robberies in Thane district

Their usual modus operandi was to travel in an auto-rickshaw, overtake and block the path of a car on a lonely stretch of a road and loot its driver/passengers, said an official

With the arrest of three persons, Thane police on Wednesday claimed to have busted a gang that targeted car drivers.

Their usual modus operandi was to travel in an auto-rickshaw, overtake and block the path of a car on a lonely stretch of a road and loot its driver/passengers, said an official.

They had also robbed a few rickshaw drivers, he said.

A minor was also detained along with the three men and police were searching for one more accused, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Sachin Gunjal.

On March 24, a driver working for a cab-sharing service picked up three passengers and was heading for Dombivili from Nevali. On the way, he had an altercation with the driver of an auto-rickshaw.

The passengers in his car too got down and joined in the spat. Later they fled in the rickshaw.

The car driver then realized that his two mobile phones were missing.

Police zeroed in on the accused through CCTV footage and nabbed three of them besides a minor. Nine mobile phones, a laptop, cash and the auto rickshaw used in the crime, worth a total of Rs 2 lakh, were seized.

Several offences were registered against these men in the district including murder, dacoity, burglary and assaulting public servant, police said. Further probe was on.

