Breaking News
Lalbaug murder case: ‘Injury marks all over body, signs of strangulation’
Mumbai: Covid-19 cases rising, screening ordered, but no test kits
Patra Chawl scam case: ED attaches Goa plots of developers
Mumbai Crime: Sextortionists dupe 80-year-old broker of almost Rs 8L; 3 booked
Mumbai: FIR filed against 15 after vessel enters prohibited area
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Thane Three sadhus booked for cheating woman of Rs 50000

Thane: Three 'sadhus' booked for cheating woman of Rs 50,000

Updated on: 04 April,2023 01:28 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

Top

The police on Monday registered a case under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code against the ascetics from Durgaganj in Bhadohi city of Uttar Pradesh, an official said

Thane: Three 'sadhus' booked for cheating woman of Rs 50,000

Representative image. Pic/Istock


An offence has been registered against three 'sadhus' (ascetics) from Uttar Pradesh for allegedly cheating a woman from Maharashtra's Thane district of Rs 50,000 on the pretext of driving away evil spirits from her house, police said on Tuesday.


The police on Monday registered a case under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code against the ascetics from Durgaganj in Bhadohi city of Uttar Pradesh, an official said.



Also Read: Thane: Woman out on morning walk injured as speeding car hits her


According to the complainant, the 'sadhus' had visited her home in November last year and claimed that evil spirits were haunting her family because of which they were facing problems.

The trio offered to perform some rituals to drive away evil spirits and made her pay Rs 50,000, the official said.

The trio became untraceable after that and the woman realised she had been cheated, he said, adding that further probe is underway.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

mumbai mumbai news Crime News thane crime maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK