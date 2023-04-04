Thane: Three 'sadhus' booked for cheating woman of Rs 50,000

The police on Monday registered a case under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code against the ascetics from Durgaganj in Bhadohi city of Uttar Pradesh, an official said

Representative image. Pic/Istock

An offence has been registered against three 'sadhus' (ascetics) from Uttar Pradesh for allegedly cheating a woman from Maharashtra's Thane district of Rs 50,000 on the pretext of driving away evil spirits from her house, police said on Tuesday.

The police on Monday registered a case under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code against the ascetics from Durgaganj in Bhadohi city of Uttar Pradesh, an official said.

Also Read: Thane: Woman out on morning walk injured as speeding car hits her

According to the complainant, the 'sadhus' had visited her home in November last year and claimed that evil spirits were haunting her family because of which they were facing problems.

The trio offered to perform some rituals to drive away evil spirits and made her pay Rs 50,000, the official said.

The trio became untraceable after that and the woman realised she had been cheated, he said, adding that further probe is underway.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.