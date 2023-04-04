Mumbai: Man held for having unnatural sex with stray dog

According to officials, on the basis of the woman's statement, the police registered a case against the accused

Representative image. Pic/Istock

A 45-year-old man was arrested for allegedly having unnatural sex with a stray dog in Mumbai's Andheri area, Amboli Police informed on Tuesday.

The accused was identified as Mitlesh Das.

"A 25-year-old woman saw the accused, Das, having unnatural intercourse with a dog at a place near Balaji Telefilms, Veera Desai Road, Andheri, following which she approached the nearest police station and lodged a complaint," said an officer at Amboli police station.

According to officials, on the basis of the woman's statement, the police registered a case against the accused.

"A case has been registered under Section 377 of the IPC and section 11(1)(1)(a) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960," the officer added.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier, a stray dog was allegedly raped by a man in Patna.

The incident occurred on the day of Holi on March 8. The video of the act also went viral on social media. The alleged incident took place in the Faisal Colony of Phulwari Sharif.

In the CCTV footage, an unknown person was seen involved the unnatural act with a dog in the colony. Following this, an application was submitted over the matter by an NGO in Phulwari Sharif police station. Taking note of the same, Patna Police launched an investigation in the matter.

Assistant superintendent of police, Phulwari Sharif, Manish Kumar, had said, "An application was received. Action will be taken as per the IPC and Animal Act. The matter is being investigated."

