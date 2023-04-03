Uttar Pradesh: Clash breaks out over installation of tiles in Eidgah in Sitapur, five held

The police said that a stone pelting incident also took place and a police personnel sustained a head injury

Representative Image

Five persons were held after a clash broke out between two groups over the installation of tiles in Eidgah in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur, an official said on Sunday.

The police said that a stone pelting incident also took place and a police personnel sustained a head injury.

The situation, however, according to the police, is under control and there is no law and order problem.

Also Read: UP court acquits all 36 accused in 'fake' encounter case of 1998

"Two groups belonging to the same community had differences of opinion and conflict over putting tiles on Eidgah. The conflict escalated and a scuffle happened. They pelted stones at each other. The police reached the spot. Forces from various other police stations were present. They controlled the situation. I and SDM reached the spot. Five people in connection with the incident have been taken into custody. The interrogation would be done and further action would be taken. There is no law and order problem," Abhishek Pratap Ajay, Circle Officer said.

"A police personnel sustained a head injury while trying to intervene during the stone pelting. However, the injury is not serious. His initial treatment has been done and had been discharged," he informed.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.