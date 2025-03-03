During the investigation, the police found that the accused allegedly misbehaved with several girls and even clashed with the bodyguards who were accompanying them

Representational Image

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Three more held for harassing Union minister Khadse's daughter, friends in Jalgaon x 00:00

The Jalgaon police on Monday arrested two more men and detained a minor boy in connection with the harassment of Union minister Raksha Khadse's daughter and few of her friends, an official said, PTI reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

So far, four individuals have been arrested in the case.

Seven individuals have been named in the complaint filed by Khadse at Muktainagar police station in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district in connection with the incident that took place at Sant Muktai Yatra in Kothali village on the night of February 28, PTI reported.

Earlier, Kiran Mali was nabbed by the Jalgaon police, later arresting two others - Aniket Bhoyi and Anuj Patil - and a minor boy in connection with the case on Mondya, the official from Muktainagar police station said.

Efforts were on to catch the other accused, he said, PTI reported.

According to PTI, the seven have been charged with stalking and other offences under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, while Information Technology Act provisions have been invoked since they tried to take pictures and videos of the girls without permission, police said.

During the investigation, the police found that the accused allegedly misbehaved with several girls and even clashed with the bodyguards who were accompanying them.

The 17-year-old girl had filed a complaint, and the bodyguards named the seven accused, PTI reported.

Talking to reporters on Sunday, BJP leader Khadse said, "I was in Gujarat, so my daughter called me to ask for permission to go. I asked her to take a guard and two to three staff members along. My daughter and her friends were followed and pushed, and their photos and videos were taken. When my staff objected, the boys resorted to unruly behaviour, and a mob of 30 to 40 people gathered."

Khadse said that when her daugther returned home on Sunday morning, she told her that the same group had misbehaved with her at a public event on February 24.

"It is unfortunate. If such things happen to an MP or Union minister's daughter, imagine what common people have to go through," she said, PTI reported.

Khadse further said that few locals in Muktainagar told her that this group harassed girls on their way to school.

"I have spoken to the chief minister and the deputy superintendent of police," she said, PTI cited.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday assured strict action in the case.



(With PTI inputs)