Breaking News
Mumbai: 13-year-old boy kills 6-year-old cousin because he ‘felt unloved’
Mumbai: BEST staring at a small buses crisis
Maharashtra Budget Session 2025: No cold war in my govt, says CM Devendra Fadnavis
Mumbai: Man rents cars, mortgages them to fund lavish lifestyle
Mumbai: BMC’s property tax collection hits three-year high at Rs 5069.77 crore
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Maharashtra Three more held for harassing Union minister Khadses daughter friends in Jalgaon

Maharashtra: Three more held for harassing Union minister Khadse's daughter, friends in Jalgaon

Updated on: 03 March,2025 04:37 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

During the investigation, the police found that the accused allegedly misbehaved with several girls and even clashed with the bodyguards who were accompanying them

Maharashtra: Three more held for harassing Union minister Khadse's daughter, friends in Jalgaon

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Maharashtra: Three more held for harassing Union minister Khadse's daughter, friends in Jalgaon
x
00:00

The Jalgaon police on Monday arrested two more men and detained a minor boy in connection with the harassment of Union minister Raksha Khadse's daughter and few of her friends, an official said, PTI reported.


So far, four individuals have been arrested in the case.


Seven individuals have been named in the complaint filed by Khadse at Muktainagar police station in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district in connection with the incident that took place at Sant Muktai Yatra in Kothali village on the night of February 28, PTI reported.


Earlier, Kiran Mali was nabbed by the Jalgaon police, later arresting two others - Aniket Bhoyi and Anuj Patil - and a minor boy in connection with the case on Mondya, the official from Muktainagar police station said.

Efforts were on to catch the other accused, he said, PTI reported.

According to PTI, the seven have been charged with stalking and other offences under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, while Information Technology Act provisions have been invoked since they tried to take pictures and videos of the girls without permission, police said.

During the investigation, the police found that the accused allegedly misbehaved with several girls and even clashed with the bodyguards who were accompanying them.

The 17-year-old girl had filed a complaint, and the bodyguards named the seven accused, PTI reported.

Talking to reporters on Sunday, BJP leader Khadse said, "I was in Gujarat, so my daughter called me to ask for permission to go. I asked her to take a guard and two to three staff members along. My daughter and her friends were followed and pushed, and their photos and videos were taken. When my staff objected, the boys resorted to unruly behaviour, and a mob of 30 to 40 people gathered."

Khadse said that when her daugther returned home on Sunday morning, she told her that the same group had misbehaved with her at a public event on February 24.

"It is unfortunate. If such things happen to an MP or Union minister's daughter, imagine what common people have to go through," she said, PTI reported.

Khadse further said that few locals in Muktainagar told her that this group harassed girls on their way to school.

"I have spoken to the chief minister and the deputy superintendent of police," she said, PTI cited.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday assured strict action in the case. 


(With PTI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

jalgaon maharashtra news Crime News mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK