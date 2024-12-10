A joint team of Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) searched Chalisgaon railway station but did not find anything suspicious after which the threat was termed as a hoax

Railway officials along with the dog squad during searches. Pic/CR

Listen to this article Man held for sending hoax bomb threat in Maharashtra's Jalgaon x 00:00

Central Railway along with its RPF team nabbed a man who had alleged issued a hoax bomb threat, officials said on Tuesday.

The suspect was nabbed within 2 hours of sending a hoax message in Chalisgaon, Central Railway said in an official statement.

The Central Railway said that on Monday, the police control room helpline number 112 had received a message from a mobile phone regarding a bomb at Chalisgaon railway station at around 9:16 pm in Jalgaon district.

A joint team of Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) searched Chalisgaon railway station but did not find anything suspicious after which the threat was termed as a hoax.

The Sniffer dog of RPF Dog Squad Manmad was also utilised.

After thorough check up of all platforms between one and four, no bomb or incriminating article was found, which was immediately shared with the concerned officers.

Further investigation revealed the details of the person with his location indicating near the station. The suspect was nabbed at 11:30 pm by the Jalgaon police team and RPF Dog Squad Manmad.

"The suspect was identified as Vikas Eknath Patil, who seemed to be mentally disturbed, confessed to having sent the hoax message. He was later handed over to the city police for further investigation," the Central Railway said.

