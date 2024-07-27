Breaking News
Maharashtra: Six detained after tiger skin seized in Jalgaon

Updated on: 27 July,2024 07:20 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The six detained persons allegedly involved in the racket have been booked under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972

The tiger skin seized by Nagpur Customs Department. Pic/ X

The Nagpur customs department has seized a tiger skin from Jalgaon in Maharashtra’s Nagpur district. Six persons have been detained in relation with the seizure, reported PTI citing an official release.


In a post of 'X', the Nagpur Customs department said, "Nagpur Customs with the assistance of Pune Customs (Preventive) intercepted a wildlife smuggling racket involving six persons and recovered a Tiger Skin (Panthera Tigris) from Jalgaon."




Officers of Nagpur Customs acted on a tip-off with the assistance of Pune Customs (Preventive). The authorities intercepted a wildlife smuggling racket on Friday, reported PTI. 

The six detained persons allegedly involved in the racket have been booked under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. The Forest Department, Jalgaon, will conduct further probe, the release added.

Mumbai: Customs seizes over 4.27 Kg marijuana at CSMIA

The Airport Commissionerate, Mumbai Customs Zone-III, seized over 4.27 kilograms of marijuana from an Indian national arriving from Bangkok. The contraband, valued at approximately Rs. 1.95 crore, was concealed inside food items and toy boxes. The name and other details of the passenger were not disclosed by the authorities.

The customs officials said, "We acted on a specific tip-off from sources and intercepted the passenger upon arrival. A thorough search of the passenger's luggage revealed the hidden ganja (marijuana), leading to his immediate arrest under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. The accused has been remanded to judicial custody following his apprehension."

Officials added, "The contraband was concealed inside food items and toy boxes to avoid raising suspicions of the authorities. We are further investigating the matter."

