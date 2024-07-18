Breaking News
Exclusive | Mumbai: More trees might be saved at Malabar Hill
Ghatkopar hoarding collapse: Main accused claims arrest is illegal, cites weather data
Mumbai Metro 3 “opens on July 24”, and cancelled soon
Mumbai: Dadar East monorail station renamed Vitthal Mandir
Mumbai rains: Catchment areas see little rainfall in past 2 days, water stock at 37 per cent
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > CBI arrests senior Mumbai Customs official for accepting bribe

CBI arrests senior Mumbai Customs official for accepting bribe

Updated on: 18 July,2024 01:38 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Prasun Choudhari | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

The Superintendent of Mumbai Customs posted at the courier cell at the Sahar airport in Andheri demanded bribe to clear imported goods of complainant.

CBI arrests senior Mumbai Customs official for accepting bribe

Representative image

Listen to this article
CBI arrests senior Mumbai Customs official for accepting bribe
x
00:00

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a superintendent of Mumbai Customs posted at the courier cell at the International Courier Terminal of Sahar Airport in Andheri. The official was arrested for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 80,000 from a complainant to facilitate the release of an imported consignment.


Sources from the agency said, "We registered a complaint against the accused officer, who was stationed at the Courier Cell. The complainant had imported machine parts from China, which arrived at the Mumbai International Courier Terminal on July 6, 2024, through a courier firm."


The source added, "The customs official demanded an anti-dumping duty payment of approximately Rs 2,80,000 to release the consignment. However, the official allegedly offered to clear the goods without imposing the duty if the complainant paid him a bribe of Rs 1,40,000, equivalent to 50 per cent of the duty."


The source disclosed that the complainant expressed that he could not pay the money and negotiated with the accused who reduced the amount to Rs 1 lakh and subsequently settled for Rs 80,000. 

The complainant had approached CBI who then laid trap and caught the official red-handed while accepting the bribe in his office. He was then arrested, said the source and added, "The CBI searched the accused's residence in Ulwe, Navi Mumbai, as part of their investigation. Following the arrest, the accused was presented before a competent court and has been remanded to police custody for three days."

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai customs central bureau of investigation mumbai mumbai airport mumbai crime news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK