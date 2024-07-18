CBI arrests senior Mumbai Customs official for accepting bribe

The Superintendent of Mumbai Customs posted at the courier cell at the Sahar airport in Andheri demanded bribe to clear imported goods of complainant.

Representative image

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a superintendent of Mumbai Customs posted at the courier cell at the International Courier Terminal of Sahar Airport in Andheri. The official was arrested for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 80,000 from a complainant to facilitate the release of an imported consignment.

Sources from the agency said, "We registered a complaint against the accused officer, who was stationed at the Courier Cell. The complainant had imported machine parts from China, which arrived at the Mumbai International Courier Terminal on , 2024, through a courier firm."

The source added, "The customs official demanded an anti-dumping duty payment of approximately Rs 2,80,000 to release the consignment. However, the official allegedly offered to clear the goods without imposing the duty if the complainant paid him a bribe of Rs 1,40,000, equivalent to 50 per cent of the duty."

The source disclosed that the complainant expressed that he could not pay the money and negotiated with the accused who reduced the amount to Rs 1 lakh and subsequently settled for Rs 80,000.

The complainant had approached CBI who then laid trap and caught the official red-handed while accepting the bribe in his office. He was then arrested, said the source and added, "The CBI searched the accused's residence in Ulwe, Navi Mumbai, as part of their investigation. Following the arrest, the accused was presented before a competent court and has been remanded to police custody for three days."