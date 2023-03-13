RPF's Dog Squad: The 'canine heroes' of Central Railway

According to Central Railway, there are 29 such Canine Heroes of which 18 are deployed for the detection of bombs and explosives, four are deployed for detection of narcotics and 7 are deployed for crime investigation

Dhurva, Oscar, Maggie, Teepu, Danny, Jimmy, Jiva and Bond are some of the most smart and able dogs in the squad who have helped detect explosives, narcotics etc. Pic/Central Railway

The Central Railway in a press release on Monday said that the Railway Protection Force --- which is responsible for the security of railway property and passengers -- is taking all possible steps to beef up the security measures and that one of the security measures is its "Dog Squad". Central Railway, Railway Protection Force, Mumbai division has an "efficient team of well-trained sniffer dogs as part of its Dog Squad".

According to Central Railway, there are 29 such Canine Heroes of which 18 are deployed for the detection of bombs and explosives, four are deployed for detection of narcotics and 7 are deployed for crime investigation.

Dhurva, Oscar, Maggie, Teepu, Danny, Jimmy, Jiva and Bond are some of the "most smart and able dogs in the squad" who have helped detect explosives, narcotics and have played an important role in not only aiding security personnel but also solving many criminal cases.



The release mentioned that these dogs are housed and trained at special Kennels situated at Matunga, Carnac Bunder, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and Kalyan and are trained and handled by an efficient team of handlers viz. Head Constables Bharat Jadhav, Mitesh Ambetkar, Constable J P Gaikwad, Bajrang Nagargoje, Ravindra Jhambhe, S G Gaikwad and Constables Sachin Gupta, Kishor Pawar, D S Yadav, Ramveer Singh, Tanaji Kamble and Yogesh Meena.

Also read: Central Railway appeals passengers not to misuse alarm chain pulling

Most of these Canine Heroes are Labradors and Doberman, although recently some puppies of Belgian Shepherd have been acquired. During the year 2022 a total of 14 Dog puppies were purchased. Of these, 8 Labrador and 1 Doberman puppies have been given to Mumbai Division and of the 05 Belgian Shepherds, 3 have been given to Pune Division and 1 each for Nagpur and Bhusaval division. These puppies will be nurtured, raised and trained to replace the existing force of Dog Squad when they retire.

"These Super Dogs of Central Railway have also proven their mettle outside Railways when they have been called upon by the State Government to help solve crimes. These Canines are given ranks and promotion on the basis of their achievements and performance," read the release.

(With inputs from Central Railway's press release)