The Mumbai-Howrah mail train received a bomb threat on Monday.

According to the Central Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), a bomb threat was received at around 4:00 AM, claiming that the Mumbai-Howrah mail train would be blown up with a timer bomb. The threat message was received by the Central Railway's control room.

The Mumbai-Howrah mail train (12809) was halted at Jalgaon station for inspection following the bomb threat. However, no suspicious objects were found during the search.

After a thorough inspection, the train was cleared and proceeded towards its destination.

"Mumbai-Howrah Mail received a threat to blow up the train with a timer bomb. Around 4:00 AM, off-control received this message. Train number 12809 was stopped at Jalgaon station and checked. No suspicious object was found in it. After this, the train proceeded towards the destination," CPRO, Central Railway said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the search operation on the train continues following the bomb threat, and further investigation into the matter is underway.

Meanwhile, two Indigo flights operating from Mumbai Airport to two separate cities in the Middle East received a bomb threat on Monday morning, sources told news agency ANI.

Following the threat, aircraft were moved to an isolation bay as part of security measures.

They received a message regarding a bomb threat on Indigo flight 6E 1275 from Mumbai to Muscat and Flight 6E 56 operating from Mumbai to Jeddah, sources told ANI.

The security agencies at the airport were alerted and promptly the Indigo flights were moved to the isolation bay for further action.

Responding to the situation, an IndiGo spokesperson said, "IndiGo flight 6E 1275 operating from Mumbai to Muscat and IndiGo flight 6E 56 operating from Mumbai to Jeddah had received a bomb threat," reported ANI.

"As per protocol, the aircraft was taken to an isolated bay, and following the standard operating procedure, mandatory security checks were promptly initiated. Customers were provided with assistance and refreshments, and we sincerely regret the inconvenience caused," he added, reported ANI.

(With inputs from ANI)