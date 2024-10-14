The aircraft is presently stationed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, senior police official said

Representative image

Air India Mumbai-New York flight diverted to Delhi after bomb threat

A New York-bound Air India flight from Mumbai, on Monday, was diverted to Delhi airport after a bomb threat, officials said. According to the reports, the aircraft is presently stationed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

A senior police officer told PTI, "The aircraft is currently stationed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, and all standard safety protocols are being diligently followed to ensure the safety of the passengers and crew on board."

The officer stated that the threat was received through a tweet and is being verified as well.

The airlines, in their media statement, said, "Flight AI119 operating from Mumbai to JFK on October 14 received a specific security alert and on instructions of the government's security regulatory committee was diverted to Delhi."

"All passengers have disembarked and are at the Delhi airport terminal. Our colleagues on the ground are making sure to minimise the inconvenience caused to our guests by this unexpected disruption. Air India is committed to and accords top priority to the safety and security of its passengers and crew," it further read.

This is not the first incident of the bomb threat. Multiple airports across India were targets of bomb threats this year, of which, many later turned out to be hoaxes.

According to another ANI report, on October 5, Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar International Airport located in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, received a bomb threat via an e-mail. The mail sender had threatened to blow up other airports in the country. An FIR was registered in the case.

Similarly, Vadodara Airport had also received a bomb threat via e-mail, which promoted a thorough search on October 5.