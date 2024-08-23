A penalty of Rs 90 lakh has been levied on Air India for operating a flight commanded by a non-trainer line captain paired with a first officer who was not fully qualified, DGCA said.

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has imposed a penalty of Rs 90 lakhs on Air India for operating a flight with non-qualified crew members. In addition to the financial penalty on the airline, DGCA has also imposed fines on key personnel within the airlines.

An official statement from DGCA said, "A penalty of Rs 90 lakh has been levied on Air India for operating a flight commanded by a non-trainer line captain paired with a first officer who was not fully qualified. This scheduling incident, reported as having serious safety ramifications, came to light through a voluntary report submitted by Air India on July 10, 2024."

The aviation watchdog further stated that a fine of Rs 6 lakh was levied on the Director of Operations while the Director of Training has been fined Rs 3 lakh.

These penalties underscore the DGCA's commitment to enforcing regulatory compliance at all levels of airline management, the statement adds.

"The involved pilot has been issued a warning to exercise greater caution to prevent similar occurrences in the future," said a senior officer from DGCA who is aware of the investigation.

The senior official further stated, "Following the voluntary report, the DGCA undertook a comprehensive investigation into Air India's operations. This included a review of documentation and a spot check of the airline's scheduling facilities. The investigation revealed deficiencies and multiple violations of regulatory provisions by several post holders and staff, which could significantly impact safety."

The senior official said that they (DGCA) had issued show-cause notices on July 22 to the flight commander and DGCA-approved post holders of Air India seeking an explanation of their petitions. "However, the replies received failed to provide satisfactory justifications. Consequently, we initiated enforcement action under the relevant rules and regulations, resulting in the penalties now imposed," he added.

Air India has not yet commented on the matter. When contacted, the spokesperson of the airline said that Air India is yet to issue a statement on the incident.