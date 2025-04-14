Breaking News
'I'm not a housewife yet': Emma Roberts on engagement to actor Cody John

Updated on: 14 April,2025 11:18 AM IST  |  Washington
Actress and singer Emma Roberts shared that she wants her mother, Kelly Cunningham, to be seen on the reality TV franchise 'The Real Housewives'

Emma Roberts. Pic/AFP

Actress and singer Emma Roberts shared that she wants her mother, Kelly Cunningham, to be seen on the reality TV franchise 'The Real Housewives'.


"I want my mom to be on Housewives," she said during the 2025 Revolve Festival, adding, "but she said she doesn't have the personality for it," according to E! News.


She shared, "I said, 'That's exactly what makes you have the personality for it,'" adding, "She just says it like it is."


Emma, who shares son Rhodes Robert Hedlund, 4, with ex Garrett Hedlund, was also hesitant about joining the series.

"I'm not married," the actress, who announced her engagement to actor Cody John in July, added. "I'm on my way, but I'm not a housewife yet. I don't know. Maybe when I'm a little bit more mature, " according to E! News.

Roberts has received various accolades, including a Young Artist Award, an MTV Movie & TV Award, and a ShoWest Award.

After making her acting debut in the crime film Blow (2001), Roberts gained recognition for her lead role as Addie Singer on the Nickelodeon television teen sitcom Unfabulous (2004-2007).

She is also known for her starring roles in different seasons of the anthology horror series American Horror Story (2013-present) and for the lead role of Chanel Oberlin on the Fox comedy horror series Scream Queens (2015-2016).

