Breaking News
Mumbai: Church cuts Bandra fair rents by 30 per cent
Mumbai: Auto driver sleeping on Versova beach run over
Mumbai doctors’ strike continues; demands for security mount
Mumbai: Dadar, Panvel, Kandivli, Dahisar now on Amrit Bharat Station Scheme list
Mumbai: Teacher held for sexual abuse of 14-year-old girl in Nalasopara
shot-button
Lake Levels Lake Levels
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai London Air India flight returns after facing pressurisation issue

Mumbai-London Air India flight returns after facing pressurisation issue

Updated on: 14 August,2024 07:16 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Prasun Choudhari | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

The aircraft, which had been aloft for a brief while, landed safely at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

Mumbai-London Air India flight returns after facing pressurisation issue

Air India/ File Photo

Listen to this article
Mumbai-London Air India flight returns after facing pressurisation issue
x
00:00

Air India flight AI 129, on its way from Mumbai to London, was forced to make an unscheduled return to Mumbai on Wednesday due to a pressurisation issue discovered mid-flight. The aircraft, which had been aloft for a brief while, landed safely at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.


According to an official statement released by an Air India spokesperson, "Air India flight AI129 operating from Mumbai to London made a return to the city due to a technical issue. The aircraft landed safely at Mumbai for precautionary checks."



The airline also apologised to the passengers for the inconvenience and scheduled an alternate flight for them to begin their journey.


"We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to our guests due to this unexpected disruption. We have already made alternative arrangements to fly the passengers to their destination. Guests have also been offered full refunds on cancellation and complimentary rescheduling to another date if so desired by them. At Air India, the safety and wellbeing of our customers and crew remains top priority,” the spokesperson added.

A passenger, who wished to remain anonymous, mentioned, "The crew handled the situation professionally, and we were kept informed throughout the process."

Sources from Mumbai Air Traffic Control (ATC) too reiterated that flight AI129 experienced a pressurisation issue mid-air resulting in its return to Mumbai.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

air india mumbai airport chhatrapati shivaji international airport london mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK