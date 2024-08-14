The aircraft, which had been aloft for a brief while, landed safely at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

Air India/ File Photo

Air India flight AI 129, on its way from Mumbai to London, was forced to make an unscheduled return to Mumbai on Wednesday due to a pressurisation issue discovered mid-flight. The aircraft, which had been aloft for a brief while, landed safely at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

According to an official statement released by an Air India spokesperson, "Air India flight AI129 operating from Mumbai to London made a return to the city due to a technical issue. The aircraft landed safely at Mumbai for precautionary checks."

The airline also apologised to the passengers for the inconvenience and scheduled an alternate flight for them to begin their journey.

"We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to our guests due to this unexpected disruption. We have already made alternative arrangements to fly the passengers to their destination. Guests have also been offered full refunds on cancellation and complimentary rescheduling to another date if so desired by them. At Air India, the safety and wellbeing of our customers and crew remains top priority,” the spokesperson added.

A passenger, who wished to remain anonymous, mentioned, "The crew handled the situation professionally, and we were kept informed throughout the process."

Sources from Mumbai Air Traffic Control (ATC) too reiterated that flight AI129 experienced a pressurisation issue mid-air resulting in its return to Mumbai.