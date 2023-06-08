On Thursday, an Air India flight landed in San Francisco carrying over 200 passengers stranded at Magadan in Russia for two days

The Air India flight which took off from Russia’s Magadan carrying 216 passengers on board landed at the San Francisco airport early Thursday (Pic/PTI)

Listen to this article Air India flight carrying over 200 stranded passengers from Russia lands at San Francisco x 00:00

On Thursday, an Air India flight landed in San Francisco carrying over 200 passengers stranded at Magadan in Russia for two days.

The original aircraft had to be diverted to Magadan following a mid-air engine glitch.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per Air India statement, "All our passengers are being extended maximum on-ground assistance with clearance formalities and provided other necessary support".

On Wednesday, Air India had sent a ferry flight to Magadan, in Russia to fly 216 stranded passengers and 16 crew members onwards to their original destination -- San Francisco.

The original flight - Delhi-SFO of June 6 was diverted to the port city due to a mid-air glitch in one of the Boeing 777-200LR engines, and its subsequent emergency landing there.

"Flight AI173D landed safely in San Francisco (SFO) at 0007 Hours on 08 June 2023 (local time)," the carrier said.

The ferry flight landed at Magadan at 06.14 am (local time) had got airborne at 1027 hours (local time) on June 8, for San Francisco.

"Air India thanks government agencies, regulatory authorities, our staff and partners involved in supporting our endeavour to bring our passengers to SFO as soon as possible and in providing them care while they waited in Magadan, Russia," the carrier said.

UPDATE: AI173D TOUCHES DOWN IN SAN FRANCISCO



Flight AI173D from Magadan (GDX) landed safely in San Francisco (SFO) at 0007 Hours on 08 June 2023 (local time).



All our passengers are being extended maximum on-ground assistance with clearance formalities and provided other… — Air India (@airindia) June 8, 2023

Earlier, in the morning Air India updated on its Twitter handle that the flight departed GDX at 1027 Hours on June 8.

It tweeted, "Flight AI173D from Magadan, Russia (GDX) is now airborne for San Francisco (SFO), carrying all passengers and crew. The flight departed GDX at 1027 Hours on 08 June 2023 (local time) and is expected to arrive at SFO at 0015 Hours on 08 June 2023 (local time).

Air India has mobilised additional on-ground support at SFO to carry out the clearance formalities for all passengers upon arrival. The team at SFO is prepared to provide all necessary assistance to the passengers, including but not limited to medical care, ground transportation, and onward connections in applicable cases."