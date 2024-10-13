Western Railway authorities are presently examining the reason for the disaster, and attempts are being made to resume normal train operations as soon as possible

Two coaches of an empty EMU rake derailed while entering Mumbai Central Station at around 12:10 pm on Sunday. No injuries were reported as the rake was empty at the time of the incident. Train services on the slow track between Churchgate and Mumbai Central have been temporarily halted. To maintain operations, trains are being diverted to the fast line on this route, and services continue despite the disruption.

Officials of Western Railway said, "At around 12:10 pm, two coaches of one EMU empty rake derailed while entering the Mumbai Central crashed. The slow track from Churchgate to Mumbai Central is held up, and trains are being diverted to the fast line between Churchgate to Mumbai Central and train operations are continuing."

No injury of any kind as the rake was empty, the WR added in their statement.

Western Railway authorities are presently examining the reason for the disaster, and attempts are being made to resume normal train operations as soon as possible.

Further details awaited