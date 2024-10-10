In a statement, the Western Railway said that there will be no block over the Western Railway suburban section due to Dasshera Festival on Sunday on October 13

Representational Pic/File/Satej Shinde

The Western Railway, while sharing the Mumbai local train updates, on Thursday said that there will be no mega block on its suburban section on Sunday due to Dussehra 2024.

In an another statement, the Western Railway had on Tuesday said that it will run more than 100 special trains for upcoming festivals including Diwali, Durga Puja and Chhath Puja.

In an official statement, the Western Railway said that the Indian Railways is set to operate 6556 special trains to facilitate smooth travel for passengers during Durga Puja, Diwali and Chhath Puja from 1st October to 30th November, 2024 this year as on 6th October, 2024.

It said that the special trains are run every year during festivals and this year, the number of trains has been significantly increased to accommodate the surge in travelers. Out of these, WR is running 2130 trips with 102 festival special trains, which is still the highest over the entire Indian Railways.

The statement said that it is noteworthy that during Durga Puja, Diwali and Chhath festivals, millions of passengers travel across the country. To provide them with a smooth and comfortable journey, Indian Railways has prepared to run these special trains again this year. Over the next two months, these special trains will ensure passengers reach their destinations seamlessly.

Last year, Indian Railways ran an impressive total of 4429 festival special trains, ensuring a comfortable travel experience for millions of passengers.

Every year, a large number of people from all over the country travel to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar for Durga Puja, Diwali and Chhath Puja.

Meanwhile, the Indian Railways has launched Navratri vrat special thali at over 150 railway stations for the ongoing Navratri 2024, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The newly launched vrat special thali is to provide comfort and convenience for passengers travelling during the festive season of Navratri, it said.

The railways said that the passengers can order the delicious Navratri vrat special thali online through mobile app and official website.

"While travelling, passengers celebrating Navratri often face various challenges regarding food and drink. To address these issues, Indian Railways has introduced the Navratri special thali at over 150 stations," the statement said.