Of the 6,556 trains operated by Indian Railways, 346 will be operated by Central Railway from Mumbai/Pune to Danapur /Gorakhpur/Banaras/Samastipur/Prayagraj/Hazrat Nizamuddin and other destinations

The Indian Railways is set to operate 6,556 special trains to facilitate smooth travel for passengers during Durga Puja, Diwali and Chhath Puja from October 1 to November 30. According to the railway officials, such special trains are operated every year during festivals, and this year, the number of trains has been significantly increased to accommodate the surge in travelers.

Last year, the railways had operated 4,429 festival special trains around the same time of the year.

Of the 6,556 trains, 346 will be operated by Central Railway from Mumbai/Pune to Danapur /Gorakhpur/Banaras/Samastipur/Prayagraj/Hazrat Nizamuddin and other destinations.

"It is noteworthy that during Durga Puja, Diwali and Chhath festivals, millions of passengers travel across the country. To provide them with a smooth and comfortable journey, Indian Railways has prepared to run these special trains again this year. Over the next two months, these special trains will ensure passengers reach their destinations seamlessly," the railways said in a press release.

Every year, a large number of people from all over the country travel to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar for Durga Puja, Diwali and Chhath Puja. "These festivals are not only of religious significance for the people of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar but also provide an important opportunity to reunite with their families. Due to the heavy rush of passengers during the festive season, most trains see their tickets go on the waiting list two to three months in advance. To address this, Indian Railways is once again operating special trains during the festival season this year," the release further stated.

Western Railway to revise train time table from Oct 12

The Western Railway, while sharing Mumbai local train updates, on Tuesday said that it is all set to introduce the new suburban Time-Table which will come into effect from October 12, 2024 and new suburban services will be introduced soon.

It said that in the new suburban time table of Western Railway, important changes has been made to ensure better passenger convenience and comfort. Accordingly 12 new suburban services will be introduced while six services will be extended and ten 12 car services is being augmented to 15 car services.

According to a press release issued by Vineet Abhishek - Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, salient features of the new suburban time tables are as under:

- 12 new services to be introduced and 6 services to be extended.

- The total number of services plying on WR’s Mumbai suburban section will increase from 1394 to 1406.

- Out of 6 new services in UP direction, one Fast service will run from Virar to Churchgate, two slow services from Dahanu Road to Virar and one each slow service from Andheri, Goregaon& Borivali to Churchgate.