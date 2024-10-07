Breaking News
NCP-Ajit Pawar faction leader stabbed to death in Mumbai's Byculla, three held
Chowk in SoBo named after Colaba Councillor late Vinod Shekhar
Mith Chowki flyover: Where is our pedestrian crossing, ask Malad residents
Mumbai: 1.4K Indian ‘slaves’ rescued from scamsters this year
Aarey-BKC Mumbai Metro 3 begins today, mobile network only at ticket counters yet
SpiceJet clears 10 months of employee PF dues
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Navi Mumbai Airport to be named after Loknete DB Patil Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol

Navi Mumbai Airport to be named after Loknete DB Patil: Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol

Updated on: 07 October,2024 08:33 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Prasun Choudhari | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

The government of Maharashtra has passed a resolution over the name of the Navi Mumbai airport in both the houses of state assembly and has sent it for the approval of the Union Cabinet

Navi Mumbai Airport to be named after Loknete DB Patil: Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol

Union Ministers Rammohan Naidu and Murlidhar Mohol. Pic/Civil aviation ministry

Listen to this article
Navi Mumbai Airport to be named after Loknete DB Patil: Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol
x
00:00

The new international airport in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region is to be named Loknete DB Patil Navi Mumbai Airport soon.


"Today, I chaired a meeting alongside Union Minister for Civil Aviation Shri Rammohan Naidu ji regarding government of Maharashtra’s resolution to name it Loknete DB. Patil Navi Mumbai International Airport." said Murlidhar Mohol, Minister of State for Civil Aviation on the developments related to the new airport.


"Various technicalities in this regard were positively discussed. The government of Maharashtra, led by the Mahayuti, has passed a resolution regarding this in both the houses of state assembly and has sent it for the approval of the Union Cabinet. Very soon, the cabinet will take a positive decision and respect the sentiments of the civic movement being run in the honour of Late DB Patil ji," he added.


 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

navi mumbai maharashtra mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK