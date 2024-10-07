The government of Maharashtra has passed a resolution over the name of the Navi Mumbai airport in both the houses of state assembly and has sent it for the approval of the Union Cabinet

Union Ministers Rammohan Naidu and Murlidhar Mohol. Pic/Civil aviation ministry

Navi Mumbai Airport to be named after Loknete DB Patil: Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol

The new international airport in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region is to be named Loknete DB Patil Navi Mumbai Airport soon.

"Today, I chaired a meeting alongside Union Minister for Civil Aviation Shri Rammohan Naidu ji regarding government of Maharashtra’s resolution to name it Loknete DB. Patil Navi Mumbai International Airport." said Murlidhar Mohol, Minister of State for Civil Aviation on the developments related to the new airport.

"Various technicalities in this regard were positively discussed. The government of Maharashtra, led by the Mahayuti, has passed a resolution regarding this in both the houses of state assembly and has sent it for the approval of the Union Cabinet. Very soon, the cabinet will take a positive decision and respect the sentiments of the civic movement being run in the honour of Late DB Patil ji," he added.