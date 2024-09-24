The Navi Mumbai International Airport is being constructed by CIDCO on an area of 1,160 hectares, in two phases. It is the largest greenfield airport in the country

CIDCO Chairman Sanjay Shirsat reviews the Navi Mumbai International Airport project work. PIC/CIDCO

City And Industrial Development Corporation Of Maharashtra Ltd (CIDCO) Chairman Sanjay Shirsat visited the Navi Mumbai International Airport project site and reviewed the current status of the project. He was accompanied by CIDCO's Vice-Chairman and Managining Director Vijay Singhal, Joint Managing Directors Shantanu Goel and Dilip Dhole, Chief General Manager (Transport & Airport) Geetha Pillai, Chief Engineer (Navi Mumbai International Project and Special Projects) Sheela Karunakaran and other officials related to the project.

“The Navi Mumbai International Airport, which is being implemented by CIDCO, is an important project from a national perspective. Along with Navi Mumbai, this project will contribute to the development of Maharashtra as well as the country. The progress of the project work is satisfactory. Instructions have been given to the authorities concerned for the speedy completion of the project. It is expected that this airport will be operational very soon,” said Shirsat.

Navi Mumbai International Airport is being constructed by CIDCO on an area of 1,160 hectares, in two phases. It is the largest greenfield airport in the country. The airport is planned to handle 90 million passengers and 2.5 tonnes of cargo per year. Navi Mumbai International Airport will have two parallel runways and two full-length parallel taxiways for separate movement of the aircraft. The concessionaire company NMIAL has taken the development of the airport, which is being developed through a public private partnership. The pre-development works have been completed and the actual airport work has started. Recently, the signal test and instrument landing system test were successfully conducted by the Airport Authority of India at the project site.

The Navi Mumbai airport, which will be called the DB Patil International Airport, has been assigned a three-letter code ‘NMI’ by the International Air Transport Association (IATA). The airport will adopt the code once it becomes operational.

“The assignment of the IATA code is a crucial step in the airport’s journey towards completion. The code will uniquely identify the airport in the global aviation network, enabling airlines and passengers to easily identify and access the facility once it is ready for operations,” said a DGCA official had earlier told midday.