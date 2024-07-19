AAI tests instrument landing, radar systems at Navi Mumbai airport

Aircraft operated at facility likely to be operational by March 2025, for first time as part of process

The Beechcraft Super King Air 350 involved in the tests

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has successfully tested the instrument landing system (ILS) and radar systems at the DB Patil International Airport in Navi Mumbai. As part of this, an aircraft, operated by AAI, took off and landed at the airport for the first time.

The runway testing phase of the airport has also been completed successfully. Authorities have estimated that the airport will be operational by March 2025. Earlier, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) had provided a three-letter code ‘NMI’ to the airport as a mark of identification.

The runway of the DB Patil International Airport

Explaining the ILS system, a senior flight instructor said, “The ILS system is a crucial component for airports, providing precise guidance to aircraft approaching and landing on a runway. It consists of two primary components: the localiser and the glide slope. The localiser provides lateral guidance, ensuring that the aircraft remains aligned with the centreline of the runway during its approach while the glide slope offers vertical guidance, helping pilots maintain the correct angle of descent towards the runway. These components work together to enable safe landings even in poor weather conditions, enhancing the safety and efficiency of airport operations.”

The flight instructor added, “The localiser and glide slope are radio beams that guide aircraft. At the very point where the aircraft intercepts these beams, the autopilot can get the aircraft on the ground irrespective of the weather conditions. Pilots do not even touch the controls if they decide to autoland instead of hand-flying the last few hundred feet of the final approach. In case of heavy rains and gusty crosswinds, this approach is helpful.”

“Approximately 20 tests are conducted before ILS implementation to ensure operational readiness, focusing on signal accuracy and guidance precision for safe aircraft operations,” said an AAI source.

Maiden landing

The source also disclosed that the first aircraft landing on the airport was established for an ILS approach on runway 26 at NMI. A Beechcraft Super King Air 350 aircraft of the AAI, registered as VT-FIU, was used for the testing and calibration of the runway and other systems.

“The successful test run involved the first aircraft to take off and land at the new airport. The ILS and radar systems that are in place were also tested to ensure everything is functional. The testing began on Tuesday and the aircraft landed on the runway on Thursday,” said an AAI source.

“The airport is expected to become operational by March 2025. Once complete, the Navi Mumbai International Airport is set to become a major hub for air travel in the region, alleviating congestion at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and boosting economic growth in the surrounding areas,” the source added. “The airport project is structured in five phases and will accommodate 90 million passengers annually. The initial phase is expected to handle 20 million passengers annually,” said an NMI source.