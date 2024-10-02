Breaking News
Shivneri Sundari in MSRTC: Improve infra for bus passengers, says Congress

Updated on: 02 October,2024 05:48 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

The MSRTC, under its new chairman Bharat Gogawale, on Tuesday announced the introduction of "Sundaris" on air-conditioned buses plying between the two key cities under the brand name "Shivneri"

MSRTC Bus. File Pic

The Congress on Wednesday slammed the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation's decision to introduce air hostess-like attendants on electric "Shivneri" luxury buses between Mumbai and Pune, accusing the state government of neglecting the basic infrastructure for passengers, reported the PTI.


The MSRTC, under its new chairman Bharat Gogawale, on Tuesday announced the introduction of "Sundaris" on air-conditioned buses plying between the two key cities under the brand name "Shivneri".


The MSRTC has announced that the state-run electric luxury buses between Mumbai and Pune will have "Shivneri Sundari," women attendants, whose job will be akin to an air hostess.


The MSRTC stated that air hostess-like attendants will be introduced on e-Shivneri buses. The change aims to improve service quality and enhance the travel experience for MSRTC bus passengers who travel between Mumbai and Pune.

The decision was taken at the state-owned transport corporation's 304th board meeting chaired by Gogawale in Mumbai to provide air travel-like hospitality to commuters travelling on the 200-km-long busy route, the MSRTC said.

The attendants, called "Shivneri Sundari," will welcome and assist passengers during their journey, which takes about four hours.

Leader of the opposition in the Maharashtra assembly, Vijay Wadettiwar, criticised the government over the MSRTC move, drawing attention to the poor condition of state-run buses as well as the rickety infrastructure at bus stations, according to the PTI.

"This is a directionless government. The first decision of Bharat Gogawale who couldn't become a minister, as MSRTC chief is to appoint Shivneri Sundaris, as pe the PTI.

"The condition of MSRTC buses and the bus stations across the state is pathetic. There are no clean washrooms for women at bus stations. But instead of resolving these issues, the government is appointing Shivneri Sundaris. This is a directionless government headed by directionless leaders," Wadettiwar alleged.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena spokesperson Krishna Hegde hit back at Congress alleging that MSRTC workers were ill-treated when the MVA government was in power.

"They (the opposition) made MSRTC workers jobless, stopped their salaries and bonuses, and lathi-charged them. When we are creating more jobs and modernising MSRTC, they are opposing us and the 'Shivneri Sundari' concept," Krishna Hegde said, the news agency reported on Wednesday.

(with PTI inputs)

