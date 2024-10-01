Breaking News
Updated on: 01 October,2024 11:04 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The MSRTC stated that air hostess-like attendants will be introduced on e-Shivneri buses

Representational Pic/File

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has announced that the state-run electric luxury buses between Mumbai and Pune will have "Shivneri Sundari," women attendants, whose job will be akin to an air hostess.


The MSRTC stated that air hostess-like attendants will be introduced on e-Shivneri buses. This change aims to improve service quality and enhance the travel experience for MSRTC bus passengers who travel between Mumbai and Pune.


In a statement, the MSRTC said that at the MSRTC's 304th board meeting in Mumbai, the decision was made to provide air travel-like hospitality on the 200-km route without any extra charge for tickets.


The attendants, called "Shivneri Sundari," will welcome and assist passengers during their journey, which takes about four hours.

It said that the meeting covered 70 different topics, and the approval for these attendants was one of the key decisions made. Currently, e-Shivneri buses operate with only a driver on board, and conductors issue tickets at specific stops, the PTI reported on Wednesday.

The MSRTC board approved the purchase of 2,500 new buses and plans to convert 100 diesel buses to electric on a trial basis. The corporation, which has over 15,000 buses, is also converting 5,000 diesel buses to run on liquefied natural gas (LNG), according to the PTI.

In memory of the late Anand Dighe, the board approved the establishment of "Anand Arogya Kendras" (health centers) at 343 bus stations across Maharashtra. These centers will provide affordable health check-ups and medicines for travelers and local residents, the news agency reported.

To improve accessibility, two new depots will be built in tribal areas: one in Mul, Chandrapur district, and another in Dharni, Amravati district, bringing the total to 253 depots, the statement said.

Meanwhile, in another initiative, the MSRTC will offer space to women's self-help groups to set up stalls selling local products at bus stations. These 10x10 stalls will be available for a small rent, allowing local women entrepreneurs to showcase their goods.

The MSRTC is one of the largest state-run transport corporations in India, with a workforce of 90,000. Every day, nearly 5.5 million passengers rely on ST buses, which are considered a vital mode of travel in Maharashtra.

(with PTI inputs)

