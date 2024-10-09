The fines were collected from 1.38 lakh ticketless passengers in Mumbai, Western Railway said

Listen to this article Mumbai: Western Railway collected Rs 68.45-crore fines from ticketless commuters between April-September x 00:00

The Western Railway (WR) collected fines worth Rs 68.45 crore during an intensive ticket-checking drive from April to September. During this period, 1.38 lakh passengers, travelling without tickets on Mumbai suburban local services, Mail/Express trains as well as passenger and holiday specials were penalised, WR stated in a press release issued on Wednesday, October 9.

Of the total amount, Rs 22.7 crore alone was recovered from the Mumbai suburban section, the press release issued by Vineet Abhishek, the Chief Public Relations Officer of WR, said.

Last month, WR collected fines amounting to Rs 2.69 crore from 80,000 ticketless commuters on the Mumbai suburban section. "To prevent unauthorised entry in air-conditioned (AC) local trains, frequent surprise ticket checking drives are carried out. As a result of these drives, almost 28,500 unauthorised passengers have been penalised from April to September and over Rs 94 lakh collected in fines," the release further stated.

