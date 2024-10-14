They received a message regarding a bomb threat on Indigo flight 6E 1275 from Mumbai to Muscat and Flight 6E 56 operating from Mumbai to Jeddah; the security agencies at the airport were alerted and promptly the Indigo flights were moved to the isolation bay for further action

Two Indigo flights operating from Mumbai Airport to two separate cities in the Middle East received a bomb threat on Monday morning, sources told news agency ANI.

Following the threat, aircraft were moved to an isolation bay as part of security measures.

They received a message regarding a bomb threat on Indigo flight 6E 1275 from Mumbai to Muscat and Flight 6E 56 operating from Mumbai to Jeddah, sources told ANI.

The security agencies at the airport were alerted and promptly the Indigo flights were moved to the isolation bay for further action.

Responding to the situation, an IndiGo spokesperson said, "IndiGo flight 6E 1275 operating from Mumbai to Muscat and IndiGo flight 6E 56 operating from Mumbai to Jeddah had received a bomb threat," reported ANI.

"As per protocol, the aircraft was taken to an isolated bay, and following the standard operating procedure, mandatory security checks were promptly initiated. Customers were provided with assistance and refreshments, and we sincerely regret the inconvenience caused," he added, reported ANI.

Further information is awaited.

Air India Mumbai-New York flight diverted to Delhi after bomb threat

Meanwhile, a New York-bound Air India flight carrying 239 passengers from Mumbai was on Monday diverted to the Delhi airport following a security concern arising out of a bomb threat in the aircraft, officials said, reported PTI.

They said all passengers had disembarked and the aircraft was being searched.

"The aircraft is currently stationed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, and all standard safety protocols are being diligently followed to ensure the safety of the passengers and crew on board," a senior police officer said, reported PTI.

The officer said the threat was received through a tweet and is being verified.

Air India issued a statement saying, "Flight AI119 operating Mumbai to JFK on October 14 received a specific security alert and on instructions of the government's security regulatory committee was diverted to Delhi."

"All passengers have disembarked and are at the Delhi airport terminal. Our colleagues on the ground are making sure to minimise the inconvenience caused to our guests by this unexpected disruption," it added.

Air India is committed to and accords top priority to the safety and security of its passengers and crew, the statement said.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)