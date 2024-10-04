Breaking News
Two weeks on, just 43,000 cars use the Mumbai Coastal Road
Mumbai: After 3-year wait, you can now zip from Kalina to BKC in 2 mins flat
Mumbai local train update: New suburban railway timetables aim to ease congestion and expand services
Mumbai: Delisle Road bridge footpath work begins
Mumbai airport runway to be closed for maintenance on October 17
Mumbai: BMC to spend Rs 36 cr to resurface Eastern Express Highway
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai airport runway to be closed for maintenance on October 17

Mumbai airport runway to be closed for maintenance on October 17

Updated on: 05 October,2024 07:43 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prasun Choudhari | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Six-hour runway closure aims to address post-monsoon work and ensure safe operations

Mumbai airport runway to be closed for maintenance on October 17

A closure notice was issued to airlines six months ago. Representation pic

Listen to this article
Mumbai airport runway to be closed for maintenance on October 17
x
00:00

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will temporarily suspend runway operations later this month for essential maintenance. The airport’s cross runways, RWY 09/27 and RWY 14/32, will be closed on October 17, from 11 am to 5 pm. This closure is part of a comprehensive post-monsoon runway maintenance program designed to ensure global safety standards are met.


“A Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) was issued six months in advance to minimise disruption, allowing airlines and stakeholders to adjust their schedules accordingly. This has enabled a smooth flow of operations during the maintenance period. While flight services will be suspended during this time, passengers will not be affected as airlines refrained from selling tickets for flights scheduled during this window,” the airport’s statement explained.


“The annual maintenance focuses on repairing and reinforcing the airport’s infrastructure to safely manage high traffic volumes. This preventive measure is essential after the heavy monsoon season, ensuring the runways meet international safety standards,” the statement added.


An official from the DGCA said, “Once a NOTAM is issued, airlines do not sell tickets for flights operating during the closure period. For passengers who had already purchased tickets before the NOTAM was issued six months ago, airlines will adjust their bookings to other flights not affected by the temporary runway closure. This ensures that full disruption is avoided, as no runway movements will occur during the maintenance window.”

11 am to 5 pm
Time of closure on October 17

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai airport mumbai mumbai news news chhatrapati shivaji international airport

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK