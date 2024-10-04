Six-hour runway closure aims to address post-monsoon work and ensure safe operations

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will temporarily suspend runway operations later this month for essential maintenance. The airport’s cross runways, RWY 09/27 and RWY 14/32, will be closed on October 17, from 11 am to 5 pm. This closure is part of a comprehensive post-monsoon runway maintenance program designed to ensure global safety standards are met.

“A Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) was issued six months in advance to minimise disruption, allowing airlines and stakeholders to adjust their schedules accordingly. This has enabled a smooth flow of operations during the maintenance period. While flight services will be suspended during this time, passengers will not be affected as airlines refrained from selling tickets for flights scheduled during this window,” the airport’s statement explained.

“The annual maintenance focuses on repairing and reinforcing the airport’s infrastructure to safely manage high traffic volumes. This preventive measure is essential after the heavy monsoon season, ensuring the runways meet international safety standards,” the statement added.

An official from the DGCA said, “Once a NOTAM is issued, airlines do not sell tickets for flights operating during the closure period. For passengers who had already purchased tickets before the NOTAM was issued six months ago, airlines will adjust their bookings to other flights not affected by the temporary runway closure. This ensures that full disruption is avoided, as no runway movements will occur during the maintenance window.”

