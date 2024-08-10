Breaking News
Mumbai Metro 3 fire checks done
Mumbai: He’s alive! Dad’s own search finds missing gym trainer in marsh
Mumbai: No call on Malabar Hill reservoir yet
Mumbai: Contractor, agencies fined 8 months after mid-day exposed cracked Aarey road
Thane: Teen leaves home after scolding, goes missing
shot-button
Lake Levels Lake Levels
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Three rickshaw drivers assault 21 year old in Mankhurd Mumbai Police nab one accused

Three rickshaw drivers assault 21-year-old in Mankhurd; Mumbai Police nab one accused

Updated on: 10 August,2024 11:05 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Mankhurd police have registered a case against three autorickshaw drivers for assaulting a passenger over a petty issue. While one of the drivers has been arrested, the police are in the lookout for the other two

Three rickshaw drivers assault 21-year-old in Mankhurd; Mumbai Police nab one accused

Representative pic

Listen to this article
Three rickshaw drivers assault 21-year-old in Mankhurd; Mumbai Police nab one accused
x
00:00

Mankhurd police have registered a case against three autorickshaw drivers for assaulting a passenger over a petty issue. While one of the drivers has been arrested, the police are in the lookout for the other two.


According to the police report, a video was circulated across social media in which the accused drivers were seen assaulting a passenger at an autorickshaw stand near Mankhurd railway station.



The complainant has been identified as 21-year-old Sohel Inayat Ali Ansari. He claimed that an argument ensued between him and the three accused over the auto fare, following which they allegedly assaulted him with a belt.


The police have registered a case under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nayaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023.

Hemraj Rajput, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 6, said, "In this incident, an offence has been registered against three rickshaw drivers. One of the accused has been arrested."

"We have arrested one of the accused, Akhil Yunus Shaikh, and the search for two others, identified as Sohel and Asif, is going on," said a police officer.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai crime news mumbai news mumbai mankhurd

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK