Mankhurd police have registered a case against three autorickshaw drivers for assaulting a passenger over a petty issue. While one of the drivers has been arrested, the police are in the lookout for the other two

Representative pic

Listen to this article Three rickshaw drivers assault 21-year-old in Mankhurd; Mumbai Police nab one accused x 00:00

Mankhurd police have registered a case against three autorickshaw drivers for assaulting a passenger over a petty issue. While one of the drivers has been arrested, the police are in the lookout for the other two.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police report, a video was circulated across social media in which the accused drivers were seen assaulting a passenger at an autorickshaw stand near Mankhurd railway station.

The complainant has been identified as 21-year-old Sohel Inayat Ali Ansari. He claimed that an argument ensued between him and the three accused over the auto fare, following which they allegedly assaulted him with a belt.

The police have registered a case under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nayaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023.

Hemraj Rajput, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 6, said, "In this incident, an offence has been registered against three rickshaw drivers. One of the accused has been arrested."

"We have arrested one of the accused, Akhil Yunus Shaikh, and the search for two others, identified as Sohel and Asif, is going on," said a police officer.