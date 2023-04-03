Breaking News
Mumbai: Three sentenced to life imprisonment for killing real estate developer's wife

Updated on: 03 April,2023 08:59 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Mumbai: Three sentenced to life imprisonment for killing real estate developer's wife

Representative Image. Pic/iStock


A sessions court in Mumbai on Monday sentenced three persons to life imprisonment for killing the wife of a city-based real estate developer and stealing jewellery worth more than Rs 1 crore from her residence in 2012.


Additional sessions judge S U Hake convicted the accused of charges under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code for the murder of Chetna Ajmera, the wife of Ajmera Group chairman Jayant Ajmera.



Ashok Purohit, the prime accused in the case, was employed as a cook in the Ajmera household.


Purohit alias Bansilal, along with his aides Mahendrasingh Rathod and Hemant Menaria, killed Chetna (51) in May 2012 and fled the city after stealing cash and jewellery worth Rs 1.4 crore from the house.

The victim was found dead with her throat slit at her home on the first floor of Vaishali Apartments in Ghatkopar.

The police arrested Purohit from Rajasthan after a nine-month chase across Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Delhi.

Purohit was involved in the conspiracy and execution of the murder.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

