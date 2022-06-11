Breaking News
Mumbai: 3,431 fined on Day 1 of action against helmetless bikers and pillion riders
Mumbai receives first spell of pre-monsoon showers
QS World University Rankings: IIT-Bombay secures position in India, MU stagnant
Mumbai: Five women among seven injured as car jumps divider before hitting two vehicles on WE highway
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Took ganja for fun; took marijuana in US: Aryan Khan

Took ganja for fun; took marijuana in US: Aryan Khan

Updated on: 11 June,2022 07:42 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

Top

Aryan told NCB Mumbai that he consumed ganja for fun and sleeping disorders. But he told the NCB SIT that he never did drugs in India, though he consumed marijuana in Los Angeles

Took ganja for fun; took marijuana in US: Aryan Khan

Aryan Khan at NCB’s Ballard Estate office, in November 2021. FILe pic


The voluminous charge sheet filed by the NCB giving a clean chit to actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan in the drugs case shows contrasts between his statements given to NCB Mumbai and a special investigation team (SIT) of the agency. Aryan told NCB Mumbai that he consumed ganja for fun and sleeping disorders. But he told the NCB SIT that he never did drugs in India, though he consumed marijuana in Los Angeles. 

As per the 5,000-page charge sheet, in his statement to NCB Mumbai, Aryan said, “I started smoking ganja in 2018 just for recreational purposes when I was in the USA. As ganja smoking is legal there, I started just for recreational purposes. Simultaneously I was having some sleeping disorders and on a few internet articles I read that ganja smoking can help. In March 2020, I came to  Mumbai after completing my course. Then, through one of my friends, Adish Duggal, I procured imported ganja. I used to pay him Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 per gram (sic).” On being asked about Arbaaz, Aryan said, “He is my friend since past 7-8 years and he also smokes ganja and hashish. I am not much fond of hashish but on the insistence of Arbaaz, on some occasions I have tried hashish [charas] also (sic).”




Aryan Khan


Show full article

aryan khan Ananya Panday Narcotics Control Bureau mumbai crime branch mumbai crime news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK