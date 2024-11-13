With cyber fraud cases soaring in Mumbai, the Cyber Cell shares vital tips to protect yourself from online scams. Are you prepared to defend your personal information?

Representational Pic

Listen to this article Top safety tips to protect yourself from cyber fraud in Mumbai x 00:00

In the past ten months, cyber fraud in Mumbai has surpassed Rs 1,000 crore, according to data from Mumbai Cyber. Fraud cases were reported to the dedicated 1930 helpline, where the Mumbai Cyber team managed to freeze Rs 129 crore within the crucial “golden hours”—the two-hour window immediately following a reported fraud, which is critical in mitigating losses.

ADVERTISEMENT

Safety tips issued by the Cyber Cell

Do

>> Always keep/lock your social media profile private

>> Use strong passwords and different passwords for each account

>> Set purchase limits on debit/credit cards

>> In case of cybercrime please report on helpline no. 1930 or www.cybercrime.gov.in, or visiting local police stations

Don’t

>> Don’t accept unknown calls

>> Don’t click on unknown emails, URLs, QR codes, etc.

>> Don’t accept friend requests from strangers

>> Don’t share personal details on social media

Awareness to prevent cyber fraud

Mumbai’s Cyber Cell is actively running awareness programmes across schools, colleges, and public spaces to educate citizens about cyber safety. Through presentations and informational banners, they have held 643 campaigns since 2022. The outreach includes over 500 hoardings and 114 street plays. Creative initiatives, such as drawing competitions, have reached 700 schools and over 3,00,000 students. Additionally, the Cyber Cell shares regular updates on social media platforms and via the press.

Checklist for citizens filing complaint

Before calling helpline 1930

1. Mobile number of the complainant

2. Name of the bank wallet/merchant from which the amount is debited

3. Account no./wallet merchant, UPI ID from which the amount is debited.

4. Transaction ID (12 digit UTR number)

5. Transaction date

6. Debit/Credit Card number in case of fraud using card credentials

7. Screenshots of transaction or any other image related to the fraud (filed by citizen)

By ensuring this information is readily available, citizens can expedite the complaint process and assist the Cyber Cell in taking swift action to address cyber fraud cases.

Mumbai’s Cyber Cell remains committed to preventing cybercrime and protecting citizens through proactive safety measures and widespread awareness campaigns.