Inquiry alleges assistant inspector did nothing despite receiving whistleblower’s letter; he insists he did all he could in the case; the officer, Ashwinikumar Kagale, told mid-day that his seniors were attempting to make him a scapegoat

API Ashwinikumar Kagale

Listen to this article Torres scam: Shivaji Park cop pulled up x 00:00

An assistant police inspector from the Shivaji Park police station who is under the scanner for allegedly turning a blind eye after receiving a tip-off on the multi-crore Torres Ponzi scam has denied any wrongdoing. The officer, Ashwinikumar Kagale, told mid-day that his seniors were attempting to make him a scapegoat.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the massive investment scam came to light, an ACP-level inquiry was initiated as it was alleged that the Shivaji Park police failed to act after receiving two letters from whistleblowers in 2024 stating that suspicious activities were taking place in Torres main branch in Dadar.

The Torres jewellery store branch in Dadar. File pic/Ashish Raje

Kagale, who has received a notice for alleged inaction, said, “I cannot speak much about this, but a journalist had sent a letter on December 6 claiming that something fishy was happening in the main branch of the company. I had issued summons to them but they didn’t reply. Despite having done everything in my capacity [to address the matter], a default notice has been issued against me to make me a scapegoat. I wouldn’t like to comment further as the matter is sub judice,” said Kagale.

Ganesh Gawde, DCP, Zone V, said, “One letter was received in June last year and the other on December 6. Kagale did not act on the latter letter. He cited a lack of manpower as it was Mahaparinirvan Diwas. Hence, a default notice had been issued against him. We are investigating the matter.”

Refuting this, Kagale told mid-day, “After the journalist’s letter reached the police station, I issued summons to the company executives, but they did not reply. The shop was found shut on December 31 and the scam came to light later. I did everything I could at the time as no formal complaint was made.”

Earlier, in June 2024, API Vinay Mane told his superiors that suspicious activities had been reported. “After the API informed the superiors, we checked whether the company had GST and other licences in place and nothing suspicious had been found,” an officer said. The case has been transferred to the Economic Offences Wing and the police have arrested six people in connection with it so far.

December 6

Day in 2024 when police received the journalist’s letter