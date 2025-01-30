Breaking News
Mumbai: The four trees and toilet delaying Sion bridge demolition
Torres scam: Shivaji Park cop pulled up
Mumbai: BMC drops underground aquarium plan for Mahalaxmi racecourse
Comprehensive water transport system on the cards for Mumbai, says State Transport Minister
Mumbai: Woman harassed for months by rejected suitor
shot-button
HMPV HMPV
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Torres scam Shivaji Park cop pulled up

Torres scam: Shivaji Park cop pulled up

Updated on: 30 January,2025 07:12 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Inquiry alleges assistant inspector did nothing despite receiving whistleblower’s letter; he insists he did all he could in the case; the officer, Ashwinikumar Kagale, told mid-day that his seniors were attempting to make him a scapegoat

Torres scam: Shivaji Park cop pulled up

API Ashwinikumar Kagale

Listen to this article
Torres scam: Shivaji Park cop pulled up
x
00:00

An assistant police inspector from the Shivaji Park police station who is under the scanner for allegedly turning a blind eye after receiving a tip-off on the multi-crore Torres Ponzi scam has denied any wrongdoing. The officer, Ashwinikumar Kagale, told mid-day that his seniors were attempting to make him a scapegoat.


After the massive investment scam came to light, an ACP-level inquiry was initiated as it was alleged that the Shivaji Park police failed to act after receiving two letters from whistleblowers in 2024 stating that suspicious activities were taking place in Torres main branch in Dadar.


The Torres jewellery store branch in Dadar. File pic/Ashish RajeThe Torres jewellery store branch in Dadar. File pic/Ashish Raje


Kagale, who has received a notice for alleged inaction, said, “I cannot speak much about this, but a journalist had sent a letter on December 6 claiming that something fishy was happening in the main branch of the company. I had issued summons to them but they didn’t reply. Despite having done everything in my capacity [to address the matter], a default notice has been issued against me to make me a scapegoat. I wouldn’t like to comment further as the matter is sub judice,” said Kagale.

Ganesh Gawde, DCP, Zone V, said, “One letter was received in June last year and the other on December 6. Kagale did not act on the latter letter. He cited a lack of manpower as it was Mahaparinirvan Diwas. Hence, a default notice had been issued against him. We are investigating the matter.”

Refuting this, Kagale told mid-day, “After the journalist’s letter reached the police station, I issued summons to the company executives, but they did not reply. The shop was found shut on December 31 and the scam came to light later. I did everything I could at the time as no formal complaint was made.”

Earlier, in June 2024, API Vinay Mane told his superiors that suspicious activities had been reported. “After the API informed the superiors, we checked whether the company had GST and other licences in place and nothing suspicious had been found,” an officer said. The case has been transferred to the Economic Offences Wing and the police have arrested six people in connection with it so far. 

December 6
Day in 2024 when police received the journalist’s letter 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Torres scam shivaji park dadar mumbai police mumbai crime news mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK