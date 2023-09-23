The Navi Mumbai police has registered a case against a Sangli-based training and placement institute for allegedly cheating the government of Rs 79.49 lakh under a skill development programme

Representational picture

Listen to this article Training institute director booked for cheating govt of Rs 79.49 lakh under skill development programme in Maharashtra x 00:00

The Navi Mumbai police has registered a case against a Sangli-based training and placement institute for allegedly cheating the government of Rs 79.49 lakh under a skill development programme, an official said on Saturday.

Based on a complaint lodged by a government official, a case under sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code was registered on Friday against Dhondiram Tukaram Jadhav, director of Jai-Jui Charitable Trust, Khanapur, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the FIR, the institute was given a contract under the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Rural Skill Development Scheme to run a programme and provide placement to candidates in February 2015.

An SOP was provided for the same along with a memorandum of understanding (MoU) and the institute was given an advance of Rs 79.49 lakh, it was stated.

The MoU stipulated that the institute had to provide employment to candidates and furnish documentary evidence of the same to the department handling the scheme, failing which the expenses incurred on the candidates would be borne by the institute.

Also read: Navi Mumbai: Couple booked for cheating man of Rs 24 lakh

Despite several reminders, the institute did not furnish the proof of providing employment nor did it refund the money it was paid, the complainant has alleged.

Under this scheme, 60 per cent of the funds were made available by the Centre and 40 per cent by the state government.

Meanwhile, the police in Maharashtra's Thane city has launched an investigation. The investigation has been launched after a silver idol of Lord Ganesha, many sacred symbols and cash were stolen from a temple, an official said on Saturday, as reported by PTI.

The theft was committed at the Jai Bholenath temple in Naupada locality on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, the police said.

A silver Ganesha idol weighing 7 kg, a 'trishul' (trident), a metal snake, copper vessels, a table fan and cash were stolen from the shrine, said the official from Naupada police station.

No arrests have been made yet, he said, adding that an investigation is underway. (With inputs from agencies)