Updated on: 31 May,2022 09:22 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dipti Singh | dipti.singh@mid-day.com

Four residents of Kapole Housing Society, which houses A-listers like the Bachchans, Kajol and Ajay Devgn, accuse office-bearers of corruption, fudging minutes and even preventing owners from reviewing their documents

Trouble brewing in celeb Juhu society, members allege corruption, fudged minutes of meeting

Kapole Cooperative Housing Society (CHS) also houses Jalsa, the Bachchans’ bungalow. Pic/Satej Shinde


A major dispute appears to be brewing at one of Mumbai’s most high-profile housing societies, which is home to celebrities like Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, and Kajol and Ajay Devgn. Author Siddharth Dhanvant Shanghvi and three other residents of the Kapole Cooperative Housing Society (CHS) have accused its office-bearers of corruption. They alleged that the office-bearers have prevented members from accessing their own property papers. 

One resident has moved court and filed a complaint with the deputy registrar of Cooperative Societies. Siddharth, who is also on the society’s committee, has sent two legal notices to the Kapole’s office-bearers, citing irregularities. 




Siddharth Dhanvant Shanghvi, authorSiddharth Dhanvant Shanghvi, author


