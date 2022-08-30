TV actor Punit Talreja injured after 2 persons attack him in Thane

Breaking News
Updated on: 30 August,2022 10:57 AM IST  |  Thane
Representational Pic


In a road rage incident in Thane, television actor Punit Talreja was allegedly attacked two men. Talreja, 34, who featured in popular sitcom "Khichdi", was injured in the incident, the police said.


According to the police, the incident took place on Sunday night in Ambernath township when Talreja was returning home on his scooter after purchasing medicines for his mother. Two persons allegedly beat him up, as per the PTI.

Two people on a scooter behind him honked, came in front of him, abused him for not giving them way and allegedly attacked him with an iron rod and other weapon, an official from Shivaji Nagar police station in Ambernath told the PTI quoting the actor's complaint.

Talreja suffered severe injuries and some passersby rushed him to a local hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment, the official said, adding that they have registered a case and the accused are yet to be arrested.

(with PTI inputs)

