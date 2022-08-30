Kamal Khan arrested by Malad Police over controversial tweet in 2020

He was on the lockout since 2020 after a case was filed by the Yuwa Sena Member Rahul Kanal at Malad police station in May 2020

Kamaal R Khan. Pic/mid-day archives

Bollywood producer, actor and film critic Kamal Rashid Khan (KRK) was detained by the Malad police on Monday night.

He was on the lockout since 2020 after a case was filed by the Yuwa Sena Member Rahul Kanal at Malad police station in May 2020.

According to the police sources Khan has made distasteful statements about certain Bollywood actors on his Twitter. In the statement given to the police, Kanal said that Khan had made distasteful statements about certain Bollywood actors on Twitter.

In his review of an upcoming film, Khan allegedly made remarks intended to spread hatred among communities.

A case under the various section of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Information Technology (IT) Act was registered against Khan.

Also read: Govinda clarifies after KRK thanks him for 'support' in legal fight with Salman

Since then, Khan was out of the country. The police who were waiting to issue summons for questioning, issued a lookout notice when he landed at the Mumbai international airport. He was detained and was handed over to the Malad police for further investigation.

“We have detained him and further investigation is underway,” said an officer from Malad police station.

(With inputs from ANI)

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal