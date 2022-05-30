Breaking News
Congress demands CBI or NIA probe into Moose Wala's killing
Shruti Sharma tops civil services exam, women bag first three ranks
Safety hazard: DGCA imposes Rs 10 lakh fine on SpiceJet for faulty training of Max aircraft pilots
Singer Moose Wala killing: Delhi Police to probe role of gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar
Inclement weather caused Tara Air plane crash, suggests preliminary investigation by Nepal's Civil Aviation Authority
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Two brothers get life imprisonment for killing widowed sister-in-law's friend

Two brothers get life imprisonment for killing widowed sister-in-law's friend

Updated on: 30 May,2022 09:43 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

They were convicted under relevant IPC provisions for abduction and murder

Two brothers get life imprisonment for killing widowed sister-in-law's friend

Representative image. Pic/Istock


A Mumbai court on Monday sentenced two brothers to life imprisonment for abducting and killing a man for having an affair with their widowed sister-in-law.

Besides siblings Jayesh and Ajay Singh, three others, Vishal Solanki, Jignesh Nandwana and Rajkumar Yadav, were also found guilty for their role in the crime by Sessions Judge (Borivali court) L S Chavan.




They were convicted under relevant IPC provisions for abduction and murder.


Show full article

mumbai mumbai news Crime News mumbai crime news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK