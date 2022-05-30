Two brothers get life imprisonment for killing widowed sister-in-law's friend

They were convicted under relevant IPC provisions for abduction and murder

Representative image. Pic/Istock

A Mumbai court on Monday sentenced two brothers to life imprisonment for abducting and killing a man for having an affair with their widowed sister-in-law.

Besides siblings Jayesh and Ajay Singh, three others, Vishal Solanki, Jignesh Nandwana and Rajkumar Yadav, were also found guilty for their role in the crime by Sessions Judge (Borivali court) L S Chavan.

They were convicted under relevant IPC provisions for abduction and murder.

Show full article