Two held for raping, impregnating homeless woman in Kalyan

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly raping a homeless woman several times in Kalyan in Thane district, a police official said on Thursday.

The 30-year-old victim, who is pregnant at the moment, filed a complaint after which Guddu Bhatkar (30) and Rahul Boradkar (28) were held on Tuesday, the Kolsewadi police station official said.

"The woman was married and lived in Pune. Due to a domestic dispute, she left her home and started living on platform number 4 of Kalyan station. Bhatkar befriended her, took her home and raped her. He abandoned her when she got pregnant. Then Boradkar raped her multiple times and impregnated her," he said.

