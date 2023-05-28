Two held for trying to extort Rs 40 lakh from Nagpur doctor

Breaking News
Updated on: 28 May,2023 09:35 PM IST  |  Nagpur
PTI |

The Anti Extortion Cell of Nagpur Crime Branch arrested two persons for allegedly seeking Rs 40 lakh as extortion from a doctor

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

The Anti Extortion Cell of Nagpur Crime Branch arrested two persons for allegedly seeking Rs 40 lakh as extortion from a doctor, an official said on Sunday.


One of the accused is a web developer and the other is a bank recovery agent, the official said.


"They purchased a mobile from a youth and inserted a SIM card to target doctors with extortion calls. On May 15, they called the victim and sought Rs 40 lakh. The doctor approached police, which gave him protection," he said.


The two were arrested on Saturday, he added.

