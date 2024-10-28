Breaking News
Two students booked for exam fraud

Updated on: 29 October,2024 09:25 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The incident took place at Nirmala Memorial Foundation College of Commerce and Science in Kandivli during the ongoing third-year examinations

The police have registered an FIR against two students after a teacher at a city college affiliated with the Mumbai University uncovered an attempt at exam fraud when a dummy student tried to answer the financial accounting paper, a police officer said on Monday.


An FIR was registered against Roshan Yadav and Manish Yadav. Investigations revealed that Manish Yadav had sent Roshan Yadav to the exam centre to impersonate him, he said. The incident took place at Nirmala Memorial Foundation College of Commerce and Science in Kandivli during the ongoing third-year examinations.


A female teacher became suspicious of a student’s identity. Upon checking his hall ticket, it was revealed the pupil, identified as Manish Yadav was actually Roshan Yadav. Roshan confessed to the impersonation.


