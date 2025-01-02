An undertrial prisoner in Thane Central Jail was caught hiding a mobile phone in his footwear during a routine inspection. The authorities are investigating how the phone was smuggled into the jail.

In a shocking incident at Thane Central Jail, an undertrial prisoner was found in possession of a mobile phone concealed inside his footwear. The discovery was made on December 30 during a routine inspection by jail staff.

According to officials from Thane Nagar police station, the jail sepoy was conducting a standard search of Barrack No. 3 in the new prison section, where approximately 200 prisoners are currently held. During the inspection, the sepoy discovered one of the sandals belonging to the prisoner, Hemant Parasmal Sethia (38), lying on the floor. Noticing that the other sandal was missing, the sepoy continued searching the area.

After a brief search, the missing sandal was found at a distance from the first one. However, the sandal seemed unusually heavy. Upon further inspection, the sepoy discovered a mobile phone concealed inside the footwear. The phone’s screen was broken, and it bore markings suggesting it belonged to Sethia.

Sethia, who was arrested in September 2023 in connection with a criminal case registered by Kashimira police, had been lodged in the prison as an undertrial. The mobile phone’s discovery raised serious concerns regarding the security measures in place at the facility, particularly in preventing prisoners from accessing prohibited items.

The authorities have registered a case against Sethia under the relevant provisions of the law. An investigation has been initiated to determine how the mobile phone was smuggled into the barrack. The officials are also looking into whether there were any lapses in the jail’s security protocols or if any jail staff members were involved in the incident.

