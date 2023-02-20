UP Man posing as RAW agent dupes Rs 11L from south Mumbai woman on dating app, arrested

On noticing that she had been cheated using her personal documents and ID's, the woman reached out to Gamdevi police in south Mumbai and filed a complaint

Mumbai Police on Monday said it has arrested a resident of Uttar Pradesh who posed as an agent of India's premier agency, Research and Analysis Wing and an Income Tax Officer, and cheated a south Mumbai woman through a popular dating app.

The woman told the police that she had created an account on the dating app to find a match to get married. Between August 2021 and January 2022, she had been in touch with a person, Rajeshkumar Upadhayay, who introduced himself as an Income Tax Commissioner and a RAW agent. "The suspect lured the woman saying he was in need of money for an NGO," police said. He allegedly used her personal data including pan card, Aadhaar card and even driving license to acquire loans.

The man swindled Rs 11,13,380 from the woman on the pretext of marrying her. He sent half nude pictures to the woman, "outraging her modesty", the police said.

"On her complaint an FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Information Technology Act was registered," an official said.

Recently, the officials from the Gamdevi Police managed to locate the whereabouts of the suspect, a resident of Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh. After tracing his location, a team of police officials immediately reached Lucknow and nabbed him on February 17.

"He was produced before a court in Lucknow. The court allowed his transit remand. He was brought to Mumbai for further investigations. On Monday, he was produced before a court in Mumbai that has remanded him to police custody till February 24," the official added.

The police have recovered a phone from the accused which is suspected to have been used in the crime and are further investigation in the case is on, police said.