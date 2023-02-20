Breaking News
Mumbai: Sonu Nigam, team attacked in Chembur during concert, Cops file FIR
Mumbai: SIT makes first arrest in MBBS admission scam
Maharashtra: Young and old, e-ricks a hit among all in Matheran
Mumbai: Conservation panel gives go-ahead for Bhikha Behram Well repairs
Mumbai: No TV dramas for three more days, at least

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > UP Man posing as RAW agent dupes Rs 11L from south Mumbai woman on dating app arrested

UP Man posing as RAW agent dupes Rs 11L from south Mumbai woman on dating app, arrested

Updated on: 20 February,2023 10:03 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Asif Rizvi | asif.ali@mid-day.com

Top

On noticing that she had been cheated using her personal documents and ID's, the woman  reached out to Gamdevi police in south Mumbai and filed a complaint

UP Man posing as RAW agent dupes Rs 11L from south Mumbai woman on dating app, arrested

Representative Image. Pic/iStock


Mumbai Police on Monday said it has arrested a resident of Uttar Pradesh who posed as an agent of India's premier agency, Research and Analysis Wing and an Income Tax Officer, and cheated a south Mumbai woman through a popular dating app. 


On noticing that she had been cheated using her personal documents and ID's, the woman  reached out to Gamdevi police in south Mumbai and filed a complaint.



The woman told the police that she had created an account on the dating app to find a match to get married. Between August 2021 and January 2022, she had been in touch with a person, Rajeshkumar Upadhayay, who introduced himself as an Income Tax Commissioner and a RAW agent. "The suspect lured the woman saying he was in need of money for an NGO," police said. He allegedly used her personal data including pan card, Aadhaar card and even driving license to acquire loans.


Also read: Mumbai weather update: With temperatures above 37 degrees C, IMD issues heatwave alert for next two days

The man swindled Rs 11,13,380 from the woman on the pretext of marrying her. He sent half nude pictures to the woman, "outraging her modesty", the police said.

"On her complaint an FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Information Technology Act was registered," an official said.

Recently, the officials from the Gamdevi Police managed to locate the whereabouts of the suspect, a resident of Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh. After tracing his location, a team of police officials immediately reached Lucknow and nabbed him on February 17.

"He was produced before a court in Lucknow. The court allowed his transit remand. He was brought to Mumbai for further investigations. On Monday, he was produced before a court in Mumbai that has remanded him to police custody till February 24," the official added.

The police have recovered a phone from the accused which is suspected to have been used in the crime and are further investigation in the case is on, police said.

mumbai mumbai news news maharashtra uttar pradesh lucknow

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK