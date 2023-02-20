Mumbai weather update: With temperatures above 37 degrees C, IMD issues heatwave alert for next two days

KS Hosalikar attributed the soaring temperature to northerly winds over the coast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave alert in parts of Maharashtra, Konkan region, and Gujarat for the next two days.

KS Hosalikar, head of IMD, Pune said, "According to the IMD forecast, there is a possibility of a rise in temperatures in the next two days. The temperatures are expected to be above 37 degrees Celsius, including Mumbai, Raigad and Ratnagiri. However, a slight drop in temperature is expected later in the week due to the wind direction."

He attributed the soaring temperature to northerly winds over the coast. "The lower level winds are expected to be dry and hot. It is because of northerly winds over the coast. These winds are majorly coming from northern parts or the northwest of Rajasthan and Gujarat, which are already hotter," Hosalikar said.

Citizens have been warned against stepping outdoors during peak afternoon hours (11 am – 3 pm) and to stay hydrated and protect themselves from dehydration and heatstroke. "Older people, particularly those at special risk, and children should stay indoors. People should drink plenty of water during this period," he added.

Meanwhile, the Air Quality Index (AQI) of Mumbai continued to remain in the 'poor' category on Monday, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

According to the SAFAR, the city recorded an AQI of 256 at 9.15 am on Monday.

The SAFAR dashboard on Monday showed Worli's AQI as 142 and Andheri's AQI as 193. Borivali's AQI improved to the 'moderate' category at 193. While Colaba's AQI and Chembur's AQI slipped to the 'very poor' category at 301 and 315.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe', while the AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory' and 101 and 200 'moderate'.