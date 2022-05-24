Uttar Pradesh man held for sending obscene pictures to lady doctor in Mumbai

Based on a complaint lodged by the 35-year-old doctor from civic-run Bhabha Hospital, the police on Monday apprehended Krishna Singh Jai Kumar Singh from Ballia in Uttar Pradesh

Representative image. Pic/Istock

A 24-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh has been arrested for allegedly sending obscene pictures to the mobile phone of a lady doctor employed at a hospital in the western suburb of Bandra here, police said on Tuesday.

Based on a complaint lodged by the 35-year-old doctor from civic-run Bhabha Hospital, the police on Monday apprehended Krishna Singh Jai Kumar Singh from Ballia in Uttar Pradesh, an official from Bandra police said.

The police are on the lookout for Singh's accomplice identified as Prince, a former ward boy of the hospital, he said.

Show full article