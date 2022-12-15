Veena Kapoor: 'I am alive, my son has not killed me'

Actress who shares her name with the woman who was killed by her son in Juhu recently, finds her social media accounts flooded with condolence messages and abuses to her son
Veena Kapoor with her son Abhishek Chadda
Sharing the same name as the woman murdered in Juhu by her son has proven to be very troublesome for actress Veena Kapoor. The TV serial actress registered an NC at Dindoshi police station on Wednesday, after people assumed she was dead and blamed and criticised her son as a murderer, on her social media account.
The city was rocked by the murder of Juhu resident Veena Kapoor by her son Sachin recently. The actress said following this, people have been putting up condolence messages and even abusing her son. Many people also called her and her son.
Kapoor told the police that some people are spreading rumours about her on social media. She said she was frustrated after her photos with such messages went viral. Incidentally, the deceased Veena Kapoor and she had acted in a Punjabi serial together.
Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Juhu man held for killing, packing and dumping mum’s body
The actress told mid-day, "I have been receiving many calls and messages about this. I am not able to concentrate on work due to this. I am alive, my son has not killed me."
"Due to these messages I have stopped receiving work," she added.
Kapoor's son Abhishek Chadda said, "I also received many calls saying I killed my mother. I won't even dream of such a thing. I love my mother too much. I felt sick after reading this news and the messages on social media. I appeal to people to not spread rumours. My mother is alive, I have not killed her."