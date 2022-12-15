Breaking News
Mumbai: Senior inspector says Kherwadi cop never sought a transfer
Mumbai: BMC finally issues appointment letters to aspiring teachers
Maharashtra: Govt to keep track of inter-faith, inter-caste couples in state
Maharashtra: Unseasonal rain in Konkan worries mango farmers
Mumbai: Move all biomedical waste to Taloja now, urges MLA Abu Azmi
Mumbai: ‘Such massive crowd may lead to stampede’
Mumbai: Railways’ BMC water bill crosses Rs 500-crore mark

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Veena Kapoor I am alive my son has not killed me

Veena Kapoor: 'I am alive, my son has not killed me'

Updated on: 15 December,2022 10:42 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

Top

Actress who shares her name with the woman who was killed by her son in Juhu recently, finds her social media accounts flooded with condolence messages and abuses to her son

Veena Kapoor: 'I am alive, my son has not killed me'

Veena Kapoor with her son Abhishek Chadda


Sharing the same name as the woman murdered in Juhu by her son has proven to be very troublesome for actress Veena Kapoor. The TV serial actress registered an NC at Dindoshi police station on Wednesday, after people assumed she was dead and blamed and criticised her son as a murderer, on her social media account.


The city was rocked by the murder of Juhu resident Veena Kapoor by her son Sachin recently. The actress said following this, people have been putting up condolence messages and even abusing her son. Many people also called her and her son.



Kapoor told the police that some people are spreading rumours about her on social media. She said she was frustrated after her photos with such messages went viral. Incidentally, the deceased Veena Kapoor and she had acted in a Punjabi serial together.


Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Juhu man held for killing, packing and dumping mum’s body

The actress told mid-day, "I have been receiving many calls and messages about this. I am not able to concentrate on work due to this. I am alive, my son has not killed me."

"Due to these messages I have stopped receiving work," she added.

Kapoor's son Abhishek Chadda said, "I also received many calls saying I killed my mother. I won't even dream of such a thing. I love my mother too much. I felt sick after reading this news and the messages on social media. I appeal to people to not spread rumours. My mother is alive, I have not killed her."

Do you think the new ROB on Andheri-Ghatkopar Link Road will ease traffic?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
mumbai mumbai crime news dindoshi maharashtra

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK