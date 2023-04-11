Violence amid Ram Navami procession: Accused hatched conspiracy sitting near mosque, says police

Mumbai cops have registered FIR against more than 200 people

More than 20 have been arrested in connection with the incident. Representation pic

The Mumbai police have found that the accused in the case of stone throwing at a Ram Navami procession in Malad, had allegedly hatched the plan while sitting together near a mosque, police officers said on Monday.

More than 20 people have so far been arrested in connection with the incident that took place in Malwani in Malad on March 30.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered against more than 200 people, they said.

A team of Malwani police probing the case of violence recorded statements of an Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) officer and another policeman from the Malwani police station on April 2, an officer said.

Police statements

Both the police personnel in their statements said that the violence was created by the accused, including those arrested and wanted, deliberately and intentionally, he said. “They sat together near a mosque, by violating orders prohibiting unlawful assembly, and hatched the conspiracy of the crime,” the officer said. Accordingly, Indian Penal Code Section 120 (B) (punishment of criminal conspiracy) was added to the case on April 2 following directions from senior police officers, he said.

Earlier, the police had registered an FIR under various Indian Penal Code sections including 353 (assault or use of criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 145 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting ) and relevant sections of the Maharashtra Police Act.

Also read: Ram Navami violence: Internet services remain suspended, prohibitory order still in force in Rishra town

A police officer earlier said the tension began on March 30 following disputes over loud DJ music being played in the procession as it was passing through the vicinity of mosques in Malwani.

As per the FIR, more than 6,000 people had participated in the Ram Navami procession organised by the Bajrang Dal, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and other Hindu organisations. The procession began from Ram Janki temple late in the afternoon.

People object

Around 7.25 pm, as it was moving towards Jama Masjid, around 100 to 150 people objected to the high volume of music as namaz was going on in the mosque, a police officer earlier said.

As the music volume was not lowered, there was some slogan-shouting and one of the men who had objected to loud music allegedly hurled a stone at the procession and it hit a participant, he said. Police personnel deputed for security along the route immediately took the man who had thrown the stone into custody, he said.

As per the FIR, when the procession was near the Ali Hazrat mosque around 8.45 pm, a mob of 200 to 250 people began to throw stones.

As police tried to bring the situation under control, some people in the mob hurled stones at them and manhandled some police personnel, the FIR stated.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever